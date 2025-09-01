  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress” - Riyan Parag’s massive revelation ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

“IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress” - Riyan Parag’s massive revelation ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 01, 2025 10:02 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Riyan Parag captained RR in several matches of the 2025 IPL season [Credit: Getty]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting all-rounder Riyan Parag admitted to managing a lot of stress during the 2025 IPL season while playing with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old suffered the injury at the end of last year, forcing him to miss time after this year's IPL season.

Ad

Parag returned to action in the 2025 Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against North Zone, leading the East Zone unit. The right-hander scored a 47-ball 39 and picked up a wicket with the ball in the drawn outing.

Talking to the reporters after the game, Parag opened up on his injury and IPL season, saying (via TOI):

"Since the IPL, I haven't really played any cricket. IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress and stuff like that. But this was a good outing. Not in a good way with the amount of overs we fielded. But then still, rolled my arm for a few overs, batted for a while. I could have converted it for a bigger score, but I'm happy. The arm also feels much better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"The match felt good. I mean, that was the main goal when I came here to play the game. Performances, I didn't really focus on it that much. I just wanted to have some fun. I haven't played competitive cricket in a long time."

Despite the game ending in a draw, Riyan Parag's East Zone got eliminated, having conceded a 175-run first innings lead.

Ad

"If I get selected there, I do that" - Riyan Parag on his Team India future

Ad

Riyan Parag opened up about his next steps in an attempt to return to the Indian white-ball squads. The youngster debuted in the ODI and T20I formats in the middle of last year, becoming a regular in the latter before the injury.

However, Parag missed India's last two T20I series against South Africa and England and is named only as part of the stand-by list for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Ad
"I think it's back to basics now. I took a break for the shoulder and stuff like that happened. Ranji is coming in, then the Australia tour is coming in (in October). If I get selected there, I do that. Otherwise, I will go back to domestic cricket and do what I've been doing for the last 2-3 years. Be top scoring every single game, and have a good IPL and play for the country again," said Parag (via the aforementioned source).

Riyan Parag had a relatively quiet IPL 2025 season, scoring 393 runs at an average of 32.25 with a lone half-century in 14 games. His inconsistencies meant RR finished ninth in the standings with only four wins in 14 matches.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications