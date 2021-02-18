Cheteshwar Pujara thanks Chennai Super Kings for showing faith in him 

After a 7-year absence, Cheteshwar Pujara will return to the IPL this year. The Chennai Super Kings signed Pujara at his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL Auction 2021.

The Indian batsman thanked the franchise on social media for showing faith in him.

"Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!" Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for showing the faith 🙏

Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara played his last IPL season in 2014. He had not been impressive with the bat in the world's top T20 league. Pujara's strike rate of less than 110 kept him away from the tournament for seven years. Now that the Chennai Super Kings have bought his services, the Saurashtra player is keen to don the yellow jersey.

Pujara has previously played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 390 runs to his name in 22 IPL innings. Many fans would know that Cheteshwar has also scored a hundred in domestic T20 cricket.

Although Cheteshwar Pujara has not played in the league for a long time, he has had a lot of match practice heading into IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman has played regularly for Team India in the last few months. Thus, he would be in good shape before joining the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings signed Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali, and Krishnappa Gowtham at IPL Auction 2021

Moeen Ali will play for CSK in IPL 2021

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, the Chennai Super Kings also signed English all-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped Indian star Krishnappa Gowtham at the mini-auction. While CSK grabbed Ali's services for ₹7 crore, they had to shell out ₹9.25 crore for Gowtham.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how the three signings perform for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.