"IPL misses you" - Fans get emotional as Rishabh Pant supports Delhi Capitals from stands during IPL 2023 game vs GT

Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance since his car accident in December 2022 when he traveled to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to support Delhi Capitals (DC) during their home game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, April 4.

Pant has been ruled out of the entire 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to multiple injuries he suffered in the car crash. He is currently recovering from his injuries and undergoing rehabilitation.

The wicketkeeper-batter was present in the stands for the entire game and supported his teammates. He looked dapper in a white t-shirt and shorts and had sunglasses on.

Fans were extremely delighted to see Pant back in the stadium and got emotional expressing their thoughts on social media. Many lauded his courage, while others wished him a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rishabh pant after seeing sarfaraz batting:-

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy to see Rishabh Pant back in the stadium. Happy to see Rishabh Pant back in the stadium. https://t.co/S5mfQ8C9Pr

Comeback soon, Rishabh Pant. World Cricket is waiting for you Comeback soon, Rishabh Pant. World Cricket is waiting for you ❤️https://t.co/AFPqQ52CyA

Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 @AnuragxCricket When life hits hard.. some people aren’t able to get up but some people get up and hit the life back. Rishabh Pant is prime example of the same. When life hits hard.. some people aren’t able to get up but some people get up and hit the life back. Rishabh Pant is prime example of the same. https://t.co/0HQdHvrBJw

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #DelhiCapitals #DCvsGT Happy to see Delhi's own superstar #RishabhPant in the stands, supporting his team at home. Lovely how the franchise has come to support Pant in his tough days. That's IPL for us. #IPL2023 Happy to see Delhi's own superstar #RishabhPant in the stands, supporting his team at home. Lovely how the franchise has come to support Pant in his tough days. That's IPL for us. #IPL2023 #DelhiCapitals #DCvsGT https://t.co/oK0RWFxDVC

So much to learn from Rishabh Pant.



#DCvsGT Youngest IPL Captain snatched away of the opportunity by cruel destiny still has the courage to hold himself and cheer for his team with max enthusiasm from the stands even in an ailing physical condition.So much to learn from Rishabh Pant. Youngest IPL Captain snatched away of the opportunity by cruel destiny still has the courage to hold himself and cheer for his team with max enthusiasm from the stands even in an ailing physical condition. So much to learn from Rishabh Pant.#DCvsGT https://t.co/ogHHc5rbrO

feryy @ffspari I've stanned right people in life. From the man who stepped into the field after losing his father to the man who was batting coughing blood to the man who stepped into the field after head injury to Rishabh Pant who lost his father, met with an accident yet fought against all… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I've stanned right people in life. From the man who stepped into the field after losing his father to the man who was batting coughing blood to the man who stepped into the field after head injury to Rishabh Pant who lost his father, met with an accident yet fought against all… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HR35sPOMlD

#RishabhPant Injured but bold Rishabh Pant is here to support DC: Injured but bold Rishabh Pant is here to support DC: #RishabhPant https://t.co/cStJy8rmxH

I don't know why i am feeling emotional..

After nearly 97 days the wait has over .🥹

Missing you champ...But today is the special...special...special ..day in my life..🥹🥺

#DCvsGT I'm not crying, Are you🥺.I don't know why i am feeling emotional..After nearly 97 days the wait has over .🥹Missing you champ...But today is the special...special...special ..day in my life..🥹🥺 I'm not crying, Are you🥺.I don't know why i am feeling emotional..After nearly 97 days the wait has over .🥹Missing you champ...But today is the special...special...special ..day in my life..🥹🥺❤️🙇#RishabhPant@RishabhPant17#DCvsGT https://t.co/zfDTpvCaM6

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh So happy to see Rishabh Pant back in the stadium - Can't wait to see him on the field while playing. Get well soon, Champion! So happy to see Rishabh Pant back in the stadium - Can't wait to see him on the field while playing. Get well soon, Champion! https://t.co/dmNwBWY4Ti

Thumko Dekhar Kushi Hui



Come Back Stronger Bhaiya 🏻



Get Well Soon 🤲🏻



#RP17 #RishabhPant

#RishabhIsBack Tum khud Ek Astra Hoo @RishabhPant17 Bhaiya Agni AstraThumko Dekhar Kushi HuiCome Back Stronger BhaiyaGet Well Soon 🤲🏻 Tum khud Ek Astra Hoo @RishabhPant17 Bhaiya Agni Astra 🔥Thumko Dekhar Kushi Hui 😍Come Back Stronger Bhaiya 💪🏻Get Well Soon 🤲🏻#RP17 #RishabhPant #RishabhIsBack https://t.co/6b58Gl3AfK

Waiting for your arrival at the field in the blues. Missing your energy badly especially in test cricket.



All the best for a speedy recovery. We love you!



#DCvsGT Get well soon #RishabhPant Waiting for your arrival at the field in the blues. Missing your energy badly especially in test cricket.All the best for a speedy recovery. We love you! Get well soon #RishabhPant Waiting for your arrival at the field in the blues. Missing your energy badly especially in test cricket.All the best for a speedy recovery. We love you!#DCvsGT https://t.co/Dfjk8kE1Bk

It is worth noting that DC head coach Ricky Ponting previously stated that the franchise is trying to bring Pant to the stadium for home games. While the think tank wanted their skipper in the dugout, they didn't get the required permission from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation yet on whether Pant will be in the stands for all the home games.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh last year.

Rishabh Pant's return fails to inspire Delhi Capitals as they go down vs GT

Delhi Capitals suffered their second defeat in IPL 2023 after going down against defending champion Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

DC batters struggled to get going after being asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya. Skipper David Warner failed to capitalize on his start, while debutant Abishek Porel also played a small cameo but departed soon after.

However, it was Axar Patel's quickfire 36 off 22 balls that helped the Capitals post 162/8 in 20 overs.

In response, the Titans were in complete control of the run chase despite losing their openers cheaply. Sai Sudharsan played a mature knock (62* off 48) to see the team through with 11 balls to spare, coupled with David Miller's cameo (31* off 16).

GT now have two wins from as many games and are top of the IPL 2023 points table.

