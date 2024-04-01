IPL owners to convene for meeting on April 16; mega-auction and retention policy expected to be discussed - Reports 

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners will meet in Ahmedabad on April 16 to discuss a wide array of issues that are expected to impact the future of the competition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, such as secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, and league chairman Arun Dhumal, are also expected to attend the meeting.

The franchises are touted to bring their entire contingent, who handle the business side of things. However, the meeting has been earmarked for only the franchise owners. Although the invitation extended by IPL CEO Hemang Amin does not mention any particular agenda for the meeting, it is understood that the league's future will be the key point of discussion, perhaps among other pertinent subjects.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, next year's mega auction will be extensively discussed, especially with franchise owners having polarising views over its conduction. A section of owners desire a massive increase in the number of retentions in the squad, with some suggesting a number as high as eight - double than what has been the norm up until now.

"They will discuss the way forward for the IPL," said a source familiar with the matter told Cricbuzz

Owners have expressed their annoyance over the mega-auction policy and the three-year ritual of having to rebuild the team all over again from scratch. During the process, franchises often lose players they have groomed and are not even financially rewarded for the same.

However, another section does not wish for an increase in the number of retentions. The popular 'Right-to-Match' option, which was a huge absence in the previous auction, is also being considered as a measure to give franchises some leverage in a bid to hold onto their own players.

The BCCI wishes to reach an amicable solution through the meeting in two weeks.

An increase in the IPL salary cap on the cards following a record increase in revenue in recent times

The ₹100 crore salary cap that the franchises have in place at the moment to build their squad around might also be set for an increase.

Franchises, which earn a share of the BCCI's revenue apart from their own sponsorship deals and ticket sales, saw an increase in the amount when the cricketing board signed a record ₹48,390 crore broadcast deal, with two separate companies winning the bid for digital and television broadcasting.