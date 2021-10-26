"IPL is the most powerful aspect of the game now" - Twitterati in awe of massive bids made for two new IPL teams

The BCCI recently announced that RPSG Ventures Ltd and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) won bids for the two new IPL teams for massive sums of INR 7090 and 5625 crores, respectively. RPSG has bid for Lucknow while CVC bid for the Ahmedabad team.

After the addition of two teams, the IPL will be a ten-team affair from next year. The BCCI's media release about the announcement of the new teams read:

"BCCI is pleased to announce the following successful bidders (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed): RPSG Ventures Ltd. – Lucknow (for INR 7090 crores), Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) – Ahmedabad (for INR 5625 crores)."

The statement continued:

"The new franchises will participate in IPL from 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. The IPL 2022 season will comprise of ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches."

Cricket fans were shocked to witness such massive bids for new IPL teams and expressed the same through their Twitter. The people of Uttar Pradesh were really excited to get a team for the first time in IPL history and expressed this sentiment through humorous tweets.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It’s inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments ., #IPL With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It’s inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments ., #IPL

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah More matches, more sponsorship, bigger broadcast rights, more players required, more money for star players (economy permitting) cricket’s eco-system will evolve with addition of two new teams in #IPL . In fact IPL could become the ecosystem into which everything else fits in! More matches, more sponsorship, bigger broadcast rights, more players required, more money for star players (economy permitting) cricket’s eco-system will evolve with addition of two new teams in #IPL. In fact IPL could become the ecosystem into which everything else fits in!

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash So, Ahmedabad and Lucknow it is. The valuation of the new teams has taken the #IPL to a whole new level. Now, the wait to understand the retention rules. I hope that allowing 5 overseas players in the XI is considered as an option for the first 3 years at least. So, Ahmedabad and Lucknow it is. The valuation of the new teams has taken the #IPL to a whole new level. Now, the wait to understand the retention rules. I hope that allowing 5 overseas players in the XI is considered as an option for the first 3 years at least.

Rocky ⚡Agastya @EL_Dorado_K_G_F

NFL

MLB

NBA

#IPL

EPL Top 5 richest leagues (REVENUE)NFLMLBNBAEPL Top 5 richest leagues (REVENUE)

NFL

MLB

NBA

#IPL

EPL

Office of Citizen @pnavadgi #IPLNewTeam #Lucknow #Ahmedabad Millions of Indians no proper meals, forced to beg. Millions of dollars available to buy new IPL teams. Constitution of India should be changed, Socialism should be replaced with Capitalism since resources are unequally distributed #IPLAuction Millions of Indians no proper meals, forced to beg. Millions of dollars available to buy new IPL teams. Constitution of India should be changed, Socialism should be replaced with Capitalism since resources are unequally distributed #IPLAuction #IPLNewTeam #Lucknow #Ahmedabad

Rupesh Gurav @RupeshG96982026 #IPLNewTeam

Once an English man called us "Tum saala Gareeb log"Now their reachest football club failed to win Bid for an IPL team...!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #IPL2022 Once an English man called us "Tum saala Gareeb log"Now their reachest football club failed to win Bid for an IPL team...!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #IPLNewTeam

#IPL2022Once an English man called us "Tum saala Gareeb log"Now their reachest football club failed to win Bid for an IPL team...!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7qrfSVNCll

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43

#IPLAuction

#IPLNewTeam Steve Smith must be a very happy man with RP Sanjiv Goenka group buying one of the new IPL franchiseesHe shares cordial relations with Sanjiv Goenka and also enjoyed his stint as Rising Pune Super Giants captain #Cricket Steve Smith must be a very happy man with RP Sanjiv Goenka group buying one of the new IPL franchiseesHe shares cordial relations with Sanjiv Goenka and also enjoyed his stint as Rising Pune Super Giants captain #Cricket

#IPLAuction

#IPLNewTeam https://t.co/m3Ed3vSdHn

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I must admit I am blown away by the size of the bids. The cricket economy just gets more buoyant and I don't see how it can stop at 74 games a year. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Indian consumer's willingness to watch the #IPL I must admit I am blown away by the size of the bids. The cricket economy just gets more buoyant and I don't see how it can stop at 74 games a year. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Indian consumer's willingness to watch the #IPL.

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks

Ahmedabad 710

PWI 370

KTK 333

MI 111.9

RCB 111.6

Deccan 107

CSK 91

DC 84

SRH 79.5 (five year deal)

PBKS 76

KKR 75.1

RR 67#Ahmedabad #Lucknow Cost of IPL teams (in million USD)Lucknow 950Ahmedabad 710PWI 370KTK 333MI 111.9RCB 111.6Deccan 107CSK 91DC 84SRH 79.5 (five year deal)PBKS 76KKR 75.1RR 67 #IPLNewTeam Cost of IPL teams (in million USD)Lucknow 950

Ahmedabad 710

PWI 370

KTK 333

MI 111.9

RCB 111.6

Deccan 107

CSK 91

DC 84

SRH 79.5 (five year deal)

PBKS 76

KKR 75.1

RR 67#IPLNewTeam #Ahmedabad #Lucknow

It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended a warm welcome to the two new IPL teams after the bidding process successfully concluded. He was thrilled and excited with the boost provided by them to the economy of BCCI. Speaking about brand new Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, Sourav Ganguly said:

"The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd. & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being the successful bidders. The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation."

He added:

"The inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage. The ITT process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket."

The rules of retention and the league phase structure for IPL 2022 will be revealed soon by the BCCI. The mega auction ahead of the next edition of IPL will be a massive one as many high-profile players are expected to be a part of it.

