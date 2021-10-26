×
"IPL is the most powerful aspect of the game now" - Twitterati in awe of massive bids made for two new IPL teams

Twitterati is in awe of the massive bids made for two new IPL teams.
Modified Oct 26, 2021 12:39 AM IST
News

The BCCI recently announced that RPSG Ventures Ltd and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) won bids for the two new IPL teams for massive sums of INR 7090 and 5625 crores, respectively. RPSG has bid for Lucknow while CVC bid for the Ahmedabad team.

After the addition of two teams, the IPL will be a ten-team affair from next year. The BCCI's media release about the announcement of the new teams read:

"BCCI is pleased to announce the following successful bidders (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed): RPSG Ventures Ltd. – Lucknow (for INR 7090 crores), Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) – Ahmedabad (for INR 5625 crores)."

The statement continued:

"The new franchises will participate in IPL from 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. The IPL 2022 season will comprise of ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches."

Cricket fans were shocked to witness such massive bids for new IPL teams and expressed the same through their Twitter. The people of Uttar Pradesh were really excited to get a team for the first time in IPL history and expressed this sentiment through humorous tweets.

Here are some of the best reactions:

With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It’s inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments ., #IPL
More matches, more sponsorship, bigger broadcast rights, more players required, more money for star players (economy permitting) cricket’s eco-system will evolve with addition of two new teams in #IPL. In fact IPL could become the ecosystem into which everything else fits in!
Ahmedabad and Lucknow - you're welcome (and we're sorry 😋) #IPL2022 https://t.co/xSBfxmnA4G
So, Ahmedabad and Lucknow it is. The valuation of the new teams has taken the #IPL to a whole new level. Now, the wait to understand the retention rules. I hope that allowing 5 overseas players in the XI is considered as an option for the first 3 years at least.
Indeed, a great day for Indian cricket because two new teams( the second one from #Ahmedabad , a special connect with that city as well!) , we will many young talents getting more chances. Congratulations @BCCI @SGanguly99 and @JayShah . twitter.com/rpsingh/status…
Few things are evident from #IPL bidding....frenzy for this domestic league even surpasses #INDvPAK matches, #Lucknow & #Ahmedabad were the most imp state capitals missing in action, #RPSG overpaid & went overboard with the bidding price, #ManUtd hype fizzled prematurely🏏🏆🇮🇳 twitter.com/hvgoenka/statu…
Top 5 richest leagues (REVENUE)
NFL
MLB
NBA
#IPL
EPL
BCCI welcoming new teams. #IPLNewTeam https://t.co/cUyRytLNxN
Millions of Indians no proper meals, forced to beg. Millions of dollars available to buy new IPL teams. Constitution of India should be changed, Socialism should be replaced with Capitalism since resources are unequally distributed #IPLAuction #IPLNewTeam #Lucknow #Ahmedabad
Lucknow team meating
#IPLNewTeam https://t.co/37Rra0ml74
#IPLNewTeam
#IPL2022Once an English man called us "Tum saala Gareeb log"Now their reachest football club failed to win Bid for an IPL team...!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7qrfSVNCll
Steve Smith must be a very happy man with RP Sanjiv Goenka group buying one of the new IPL franchiseesHe shares cordial relations with Sanjiv Goenka and also enjoyed his stint as Rising Pune Super Giants captain #Cricket
#IPLAuction
#IPLNewTeam https://t.co/m3Ed3vSdHn
RPSG group after buying a team for ₹7090 cr #IPL2022 #IPLNewTeam https://t.co/8GNi1JS6gH
Lucknow team jersey revealed guys 😂😂
#IPLNewTeam #IPLAuction2022 https://t.co/MHzzFQJlO7
In 2021: Sanjiv Goenka group has apparently paid US$ 944 million (Rs 7090 crore) for the new Lucknow franchise.In 2008: Rajasthan Royal had paid US$ 67 million (then Rs 321 crores)!#IPLAuction2022 #IPLAuction #iplnewteams #IPL
#IPLNewTeam
I must admit I am blown away by the size of the bids. The cricket economy just gets more buoyant and I don't see how it can stop at 74 games a year. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Indian consumer's willingness to watch the #IPL.
Cost of IPL teams (in million USD)Lucknow 950
Ahmedabad 710
PWI 370
KTK 333
MI 111.9
RCB 111.6
Deccan 107
CSK 91
DC 84
SRH 79.5 (five year deal)
PBKS 76
KKR 75.1
RR 67#IPLNewTeam #Ahmedabad #Lucknow

It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended a warm welcome to the two new IPL teams after the bidding process successfully concluded. He was thrilled and excited with the boost provided by them to the economy of BCCI. Speaking about brand new Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, Sourav Ganguly said:

"The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd. & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being the successful bidders. The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation."

He added:

"The inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage. The ITT process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket."

The rules of retention and the league phase structure for IPL 2022 will be revealed soon by the BCCI. The mega auction ahead of the next edition of IPL will be a massive one as many high-profile players are expected to be a part of it.

