Ian Bishop credits the IPL for the financial security that it has provided a lot of players from the West Indies. Although he was sorry to see the international team lose some valuable players, Ian Bishop says he is relieved to know that the players and their families were secure with the handsome paycheck they receive.

The former fast bowler discussed the positive impact of the IPL on the players from the island nations in a candid chat with Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

“I’m never going to be envious of what a player is now able to earn and secure his financial future […] While they have not played for the West Indies as much, which is something I wish would not have happened. But I am happy to see these young guys having such security for their future and family. It pleases me no end,” says Ian Bishop

West Indian players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine are some of the most popular players in T20 leagues all over the globe. A paygrade which is much higher than what the Cricket West Indies offers them has prompted the players to prioritise these leagues more often than not.

⚠ Any fast bowlers out there? You're going to want to watch this! ⚠



A fast bowling masterclass from two great exponents of that art: Michael Holding and Ian Bishop! 🔥



Watch video in full here 👉 https://t.co/FqKnuSamrW pic.twitter.com/maZ2Y94G3w — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 19, 2020

Cricket West Indies did not handle the players’ requirements well: Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop is of the opinion that the requirements of the players were not handled well by Cricket West Indies. He also criticized the administrators for not understanding the value of T20 cricket early enough.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that this could have helped in retaining a lot of prominent cricketers. The absence of these players has set back West Indies cricket a little bit, says Ian Bishop.

“In the West Indies initially, there was a bad effect on the game since the administrators did not know the value of T20 cricket and the ability of a player as a sole contractor where they had to choose when they wanted to play. We did not handle that well […] We have missed so many important players. I think it’s set back West Indies cricket a little bit.”

The Trinidadian also wishes that players like Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle had better relations with the Board and had played more for the national side.

Ian Bishop has represented the West Indies in 43 Tests and 84 ODIs picking 161 and 118 in the respective formats.