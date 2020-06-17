Irfan Pathan donates Rs 25,000 to help out Chennai Super Kings’ official cobbler

Irfan Pathan has been seen distributing masks, foods, packets, and medicines amid the lockdown in the past few months.

Irfan Pathan, who among other IPL teams also represented Chennai Super Kings, had a special connection with Bhaskaran

Former India paceman Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan is a man with a golden heart. The Baroda all-rounder once again gave proof of his generosity by helping out a cobbler, and that too in far away Chennai.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has been hard for everyone. It is especially hard on the people who are not well-off financially and are struggling to earn their living due to this global disaster.

The former left-arm seamer, along with his brother Yusuf Pathan, has been seen distributing masks, foods, packets, and medicines amid the lockdown in the past few months.

Irfan Pathan's generous gesture for CSK's official cobbler

Irfan Pathan recently donated a sum of ₹25,000 to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official cobbler R Bhaskaran, who was reportedly struggling to make ends meet with the 13th edition of the IPL getting postponed indefinitely for now.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Bhaskaran has been sitting on Wallajah Road in Chennai since 1993. In the last 12 years, he has worked as CSK’s official cobbler and on matchdays, he works from a small workstation outside the Players and Match Officials' area.

Irfan Pathan, who among other IPL franchises also represented Chennai Super Kings, had a special connection with Bhaskaran as well.

“I got Rs 1,000 per match and CSK players took good care of me. At the end of the season, players and coaches would pool in and hand it over to me. Last year, I got around Rs 25,000, apart from what Dhoni gave me separately,” Bhaskaran was quoted as saying in the New Indian Express.

“But this year, my sons are without any job and have their families now. I had some savings and managed with that. Had I known such a day will come, I would have saved more,” the cobbler added.

Advertisement

“Last week Irfan Pathan sent some money (₹25,000). I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back. I don’t know how I will survive. If cricket doesn’t return soon, I will be gone,” Bhaskaran added.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, who has played with Irfan Pathan for India, applauded the former left-arm pacer for his gesture on Twitter and wrote: “Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone.”

Irfan Pathan turned out in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India. The Baroda-born all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in January this year at the age of 35.