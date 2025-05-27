Is Aiden Markram playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Aiden Markram will not be available for Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 70 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (May 27). Matthew Breetzke has replaced Markram in the XI. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be hosting the LSG vs RCB game.

Ad

Markram has returned to South Africa to join the national team, as they head to England on May 30. The Proteas are set to face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 11 to 15 at Lord's.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe had confirmed that WTC-bound players will need to return to the country by May 26. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"One thing we've made clear, and we are finalising this with the IPL and the BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations.

Ad

Trending

"May 26 is the latest for the Test guys to come back. The original plans don't change because the No. 1 priority is the WTC final. We've been engaging with them over the last day or two to make sure we're all on the same page."

LSG Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Ad

Aiden Markram produced his best-ever IPL season with LSG in 2025

With a calm head and sound technique, Aiden Markram had the best-ever performance in IPL this year. The Proteas batter opened with Mitchell Marsh and provided great starts to the Super Giants in consistent fashion.

Makram slammed 445 runs in 13 appearances at an average of 34.23 and a strike rate of 148.82, with five fifties. His best knock of 66 off 45 came against the Rajasthan Royals, helping the side to win by two runs.

Overall, Aiden Markram has garnered 1,440 runs in 57 IPL games at an average of 31.30. While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed 68* off 36 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More