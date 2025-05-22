Is Digvesh Rathi playing today's GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are without the services of leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi for today's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 25-year-old has been handed a one-match suspension. Rathi breached the IPL's Code of Conduct for a third time this season during LSG's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow.

Ad

Rathi was fined 50 per cent of his match fees after he was involved in a heated argument with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma following the latter's dismissal in LSG's previous match. After dismissing Abhishek, the bowler gave him a send-off, which was followed by his usual 'notebook' celebration. The duo then exchanged some words, following which umpire Michael Gough had to intervene.

This was Rathi's third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 in IPL 2025 for which he was handed two demerit points. The leg-spinner had accumulated three demerit points earlier - one demerit point against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 1, 2025 and two demerit points against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4, 2025. Since Rathi has five demerit points to his name, he has been handed a one-game suspension.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A report in ESPNcricinfo stated that the LSG bowler would have to be careful since eight demerit points would lead to a two-match suspension, while 11 demerit points would result in a three-match suspension. Significantly, demerit points stay on a player's record for a period of 36 months.

While Rathi has made plenty of news for his 'signature' celebration, he is also LSG's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, the leg spinner has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 8.18. He won the Player of the Match for his economical figures of 1-21 from four overs in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Lucknow on April 4.

Ad

Digvesh Rathi was one of the bowling stars of DPL 2024

Rathi grabbed the limelight with his impressive performance in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) last year. Representing South Delhi Superstarz, he finished the tournament as the fourth-leading wicket-taker, with 14 scalps in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.83.

Expand Tweet

The leg spinner was purchased by the Lucknow franchise at the IPL 2025 mega auction for his base price of ₹30 lakh. Subsequently, he made his T20 debut for Delhi in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming three scalps in two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More