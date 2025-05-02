Is Gerald Coetzee playing today's GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been named in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. He has replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat in the lineup. The change came after Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s new batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi bludgeoned 30 runs off Janat in his only over on his IPL debut in his previous outing in Jaipur.

Notably, Coetzee is set to play his first IPL game this year. The 24-year-old bagged 13 wickets in 10 matches during the last edition of IPL for Mumbai Indians (MI). Overall, he has 88 scalps in 65 T20s. The Titans purchased him for INR 2.4 crore at the mega auction last year.

At the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill confirmed the change, saying (via Cricbuzz):

“We have one change. Gerald Coetzee comes in for Karim Janat.”

SRH win toss and elect to bowl against GT in the IPL 2025 match

SunRisers captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first against GT in their IPL 2025 match on Friday. Justifying his decision, the Aussie pacer said:

“We will have a bowl. You never really what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night.”

Unlike GT, SRH fielded an unchanged side. The Orange Army are coming on the back of a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. With three wins in nine games, they are ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. A single loss in their remaining five games would end their playoffs chances.

On the other hand, GT have six wins in nine games. A win would move them from fourth to first in the points table. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their last outing.

