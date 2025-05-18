Is Jos Buttler playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2025 match?

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified May 18, 2025 19:09 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Buttler is set to miss the final phase of IPL 2025 due to national commitments (Source: Getty)

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) star cricketer Jos Buttler is playing his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams are squaring off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18, in what is the 60th game of the tournament.

The IPL 2025 was recently suspended for a week and resumed on Saturday, May 17, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweaking several player replacement rules, keeping the situation in mind.

Several overseas players returned home during the one-week break, and with the IPL being pushed by a week, many of them couldn’t travel back to India due to national commitments. The tournament’s final, which was earlier scheduled for May 25, will now be played a week later, on June 3.

GT’s wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will take up his regular role for GT when the IPL 2022 champions take on DC. However, he will soon return to England and will miss the playoff games to resume his national duties.

Buttler is part of England’s squad for their forthcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which commences on May 29, which is when the IPL 2025 playoffs begin. Hence, Buttler will be with the Titans through the league stage and therefore play tonight’s game.

Jos Buttler’s IPL 2025 campaign at a glance

The former English captain has been in top form representing the Gujarat Titans this season. In fact, GT’s top-order batters have done outstandingly well, with all three scoring over 500 runs this season, making it a first in IPL history.

While openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have 508 and 509 runs, respectively, Buttler is the third-leading run-scorer for the team with 500 runs to his name from 11 games. The keeper-batter has batted at a strike rate of 163.93 while maintaining a brilliant average of 71.43.

His best knock, so far, came against the Capitals, when the two sides faced off earlier this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Buttler played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 54-ball 97, including 11 fours and four maximums, to help his side clinch a dominating win.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
