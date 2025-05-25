Is Kagiso Rabada playing today's GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada was not part of the side's playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 25. The afternoon game kicked off at 3.30pm (IST).

Rabada was signed by the Gujarat-based side for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The South African fast bowler has featured in four matches this season and has two wickets to his name with an economy rate of 11.57.

The 30-year-old served a one-month suspension from all forms of cricket amid the ongoing IPL 2025. He was handed the punishment for using a recreational drug. After serving the suspension, he returned to the GT playing XI for their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 18.

It is worth mentioning that Kagiso Rabada is likely to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs as he is part of South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. This could be the reason by the Gujarat team management decided to leave him out for their final league-stage fixture.

Gerald Coetzee replaced Kagiso Rabada in GT's playing XI for IPL 2025 match against CSK

South African speedster Gerald Coetzee replaced his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada in GT's playing XI for their final league match. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the encounter.

Speaking at the toss, here's what GT captain Shubman Gill said about the conditions and his team's lineup:

"It's exciting (being the Indian captain). Will be an exciting series for us. Even in the last match, up until the 16-17 overs, we were in the game. We were looking to bowl first. It is going to be a good wicket to bat on. Really hot, but the wicket isn't going to change much. Gerald Coetzee comes in place of Kagiso Rabada."

Here are the two playing XIs:

CSK: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.

GT: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma.

