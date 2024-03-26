Is Kane Williamson playing in today's CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Senior batter Kane Williamson did not find a place in Gujarat Titans' (GT) playing XI against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. The right-hander didn’t even find a place in the five substitutes for impact players.

Interestingly, Williamson also missed out on a place in GT’s season opener against Mumbai Indians, which the Titans won by six runs in a last-over thriller.

Last year, Kane Williamson sustained a knee injury during season opener against CSK. The right-handed batter has amassed 2101 runs in 77 matches at a strike rate of 126.03, including 18 half-centuries. The 33-year-old was retained by the Gujarat-based franchise for INR 2 crore ahead of the ongoing IPL season.

As a skipper, Williamson led 46 matches in the cash-rich league, leading SunRisers Hyderabad to 22 wins.

Shubman Gill-led GT opt to bowl against CSK in IPL 2024 clash

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans opted to bowl first after winning the toss against CSK in the IPL 2024 clash on Tuesday. They have picked Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Spencer Johnson as four overseas players.

At the toss, Gill said:

“We will bowl first. That (against MI) match was physically and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing.”

On the other hand, Matheesha Pathirana returned for CSK among the substitutes. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“Our Malinga, Pathirana comes in for Theekshana.”

CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the IPL 2024 season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball, returning with exceptional figures of 4/29.

On the other hand, GT beat Mumbai Indians by six runs in a thriller as Gill made his captaincy debut.

CSK and GT had last faced off in the IPL 2023 final, where the former beat the Titans by five wickets via the DLS method in a game that lasted more than two days.

Follow the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.