Is Karun Nair playing today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair is not a part of the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.
However, the batter has been named in the impact substitutes list for this game. As Delhi have won the toss and are bowling first, the batter could be brought on during the second innings. However, it is more likely that KL Rahul, who is also part of the impact list, is brought on for the chase.
Karun Nair was not part of their playing XI in their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as well.
DC Imapct Players List: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar.
Will Karun Nair get an opportunity with KL Rahul also in the impact subs list?
While Karun Nair has been named among the five impact substitutes for DC, it is important to note that KL Rahul is also part of the list. He reportedly picked up a knock in the nets ahead of the game.
KL Rahul has been in tremendous form and is also DC's highest run-getter this year. He has scored 493 runs from 11 games at an average of 61.62 and a strike-rate of 148.04. Rahul also smashed an unbeaten century in their previous game against GT. He made 112 not out of 65 balls, hitting 14 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 172.31.
On the other hand, Karun Nair has played just seven matches this season and scored 154 runs at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 175, with one half-century to his name.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS