Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today's CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 20, 2025 19:54 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Matheesha Pathirana in action for CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana is not a part of the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams are facing off on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

However, Matheesha Pathirana could be seen playing in the game later on. The pacer has been named among the five impact substitutes for CSK and could be brought on in the second innings, with Chennai batting first after losing the toss.

He was part of the XI in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but failed to pick up a wicket, returning with figures of 0/39 from four overs. He was later subbed out with Shivam Dube coming in for him.

It could be a similar case today, as Shivam Dube could be subbed out for Pathirana to come in later with CSK defending.

CSK's Impact Player choices: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh.

How has Matheesha Pathirana fared in IPL 2025 so far?

Matheesha Pathirana was retained by CSK for ₹13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. In 2024, he played only six matches but picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 7.68.

While his performance in the ongoing 2025 season has not been as great as the previous season, he has still managed to be among the wickets. Pathirana is the third highest wicket-taker for CSK this year so far with 12 scalps from ten games at an average of 31.08 and an economy rate of 10.17.

When CSK played Rajasthan earlier this season in Guwahati, he had impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 2/28 from four overs, dismissing Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer.

Should he be subbed in, the pacer will be keen to replicate his performance from their previous meeting. CSK are already out of the playoffs race and have just two games remaining.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
