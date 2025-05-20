Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today's CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana is not a part of the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams are facing off on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

However, Matheesha Pathirana could be seen playing in the game later on. The pacer has been named among the five impact substitutes for CSK and could be brought on in the second innings, with Chennai batting first after losing the toss.

He was part of the XI in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but failed to pick up a wicket, returning with figures of 0/39 from four overs. He was later subbed out with Shivam Dube coming in for him.

Ad

Trending

It could be a similar case today, as Shivam Dube could be subbed out for Pathirana to come in later with CSK defending.

CSK's Impact Player choices: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh.

How has Matheesha Pathirana fared in IPL 2025 so far?

Matheesha Pathirana was retained by CSK for ₹13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. In 2024, he played only six matches but picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 7.68.

Ad

While his performance in the ongoing 2025 season has not been as great as the previous season, he has still managed to be among the wickets. Pathirana is the third highest wicket-taker for CSK this year so far with 12 scalps from ten games at an average of 31.08 and an economy rate of 10.17.

When CSK played Rajasthan earlier this season in Guwahati, he had impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 2/28 from four overs, dismissing Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer.

Should he be subbed in, the pacer will be keen to replicate his performance from their previous meeting. CSK are already out of the playoffs race and have just two games remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More