Is Moeen Ali playing today's KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali was included in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata on Monday (April 21). The 37-year-old was picked in place of Anrich Nortje to bolster the spin-bowling attack for the reigning champions.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first. He felt that the Eden Gardens pitch was dry and quashed worries about the KKR middle-order after their collapse against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at Mullanpur.
"We are going to bowl first. Pitch is on the drier side, we'll get an idea when we bowl. All the players are working hard. It's all about being positive. Not too worried about middle-order. Gurbaz comes in and Moeen Ali comes in as well," Rahane said on Monday. (via Cricbuzz).
Ali has featured in three matches in IPL 2025 so far, claiming three wickets. His last appearance came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, where he took the new ball for KKR and took figures of 1 for 20 in four overs.
KKR look to return to winning ways against in-form GT
After losing their previous match to PBKS in Mullanpur, KKR will look to return to winning ways against an in-form GT side, who are on top of the points table with 10 points in seven matches.
KKR have won only one out of their three home matches this season, when they clinched a 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 3. They are set to play back-to-back home matches this week, with PBKS visiting the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.
Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy were included in the Impact Subs for the hosts on Monday.
