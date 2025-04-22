Is Mohit Sharma playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?  

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mohit Sharma is not part of the playing XI for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. The right-arm bowler makes way for Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who makes his franchise debut against his former team.

Ad

Mohit Sharma, the resident death overs specialist, could not make quite the impact for DC in IPL 2025 like he had for GT in the previous two seasons. The pacer has only picked up two wickets in seven matches so far, with an economy rate of 10.

DC had multiple overseas slots up for grabs as both Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGuk continue to be absent from the playing XI. Mitchell Starc and Tristan Stubbs occupy two slots, while South African batter Donovan Ferreira came in as an impact sub during DC's loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. As a result, Chameera comes in for an Indian player to round up the bowling unit.

Ad

Trending

DC captain Axar Patel confirmed Dushmantha Chameera's inclusion in the playing XI in place of Mohit Sharma.

"We don't think about wholesale changes. The Impact Player's job is to cause an impact. We select it on the basis of the situation at hand. Mohit Sharma is out, Dushmantha Chameera comes in," Patel said at the tos after opting to bowl first.

Ad

Chameera played only one match in IPL 2024 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Prior to that, he was part of the first-ever team that LSG assembled in the IPL. The pacer took nine wickets for the franchise in the 2022 season.

Mohit Sharma has gone wicketless in each of DC's last three matches in IPL 2025

The veteran seamer is battling a rough patch of form after failing to pick up a wicket in each of his last three matches. He conceded 28 runs in two overs in DC's recent away clash against GT. Mohit Sharma was also wicketless in the matches against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, LSG have named no changes to their combination from the recent narrow win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More