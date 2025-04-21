Is Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is all set to play his first game of IPL 2025 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed their playing XI against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter has replaced Proteas keeper Quinton de Kock in the playing XI.

Gurbaz, who was retained by the Kolkata-based franchise for INR 2 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, had amassed 62 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 134.78 last year. Overall, the 23-year-old has 289 runs in 13 IPL innings at a strike rate of 133.79, including two half-centuries.

De Kock has been left out of the lineup after a string of five low scores following his unbeaten 97 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). His other scores are 4, 1, 1, 15, 23, and 2 in six outings.

At the toss, skipper Rahane said the Knight Riders have made two changes, including bringing in English all-rounder Moeen Ali, who replaced another South African pacer, Anrich Nortje. The 36-year-old said (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Gurbaz comes in and Moeen Ali comes in as well.”

KKR opt to bowl against GT in the IPL 2025 match

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against GT in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bowl first. Pitch is on the drier side, we'll get an idea when we bowl.”

The Knight Riders will be keen to turn things around after they were bundled out for 95 while chasing a modest 112 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last fixture away from home. The defending champions have three victories in seven games and are placed seventh in the latest points table.

On the other hand, table-toppers GT beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets as they chased down 204 in their home game in Ahmedabad. They have five victories in their first seven games. The Shubman Gill-led side would be keen to continue their winning streak to secure their place in the playoffs.

Follow the KKR vs GT 2025 live score and updates here.

