Is Rajat Patidar playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar continues to be part of their impact substitutes list for their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27. The match is taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Rajat Patidar, who is nursing a finger injury, is not completely fit and will play this match as an impact player as well. Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who won the toss and chose to field first, will lead the side once again.

Patidar will thus be seen in the second innings when RCB come out to chase. This is the second game where he is not leading the side and will play as an impact player.

Ad

Trending

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(C/WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

RCB Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

RCB will need Rajat Patidar to fire in crucial game as they aim for top-two finish

Rajat Patidar, among the key batters for RCB, has not quite been in great touch in the second half of the tournament. The finger injury has only made things tougher for the batter.

Ad

While he began well, he has been unable to contribute much with the bat. Patidar has managed only 257 runs from 11 innings at an average of 23.36 and a strike-rate of 138.17 with just two half-centuries.

In their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he scored just 18 runs off 16 balls with one boundary. RCB are third on the table with eight wins and 17 points from 13 games.

While they have qualified for the playoffs, a win in this match against LSG will help them seal their position in the top two, which will give them an extra chance to make it to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More