Is Rajat Patidar playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 27, 2025 19:28 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Rajat Patidar in action for RCB in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar continues to be part of their impact substitutes list for their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27. The match is taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar, who is nursing a finger injury, is not completely fit and will play this match as an impact player as well. Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who won the toss and chose to field first, will lead the side once again.

Patidar will thus be seen in the second innings when RCB come out to chase. This is the second game where he is not leading the side and will play as an impact player.

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(C/WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

RCB Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

RCB will need Rajat Patidar to fire in crucial game as they aim for top-two finish

Rajat Patidar, among the key batters for RCB, has not quite been in great touch in the second half of the tournament. The finger injury has only made things tougher for the batter.

While he began well, he has been unable to contribute much with the bat. Patidar has managed only 257 runs from 11 innings at an average of 23.36 and a strike-rate of 138.17 with just two half-centuries.

In their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he scored just 18 runs off 16 balls with one boundary. RCB are third on the table with eight wins and 17 points from 13 games.

While they have qualified for the playoffs, a win in this match against LSG will help them seal their position in the top two, which will give them an extra chance to make it to the final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
