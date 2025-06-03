Is there a reserve day for today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Whoever wins the mega clash, IPL will have a new winner as neither RCB nor PBKS have lifted the crown before. Bengaluru came close on three occasions, but faltered at the final hurdle. As for Punjab, this will be their second appearance in an IPL final, the first one coming back in 2014.

RCB sealed their place in the IPL 2025 final by thumping PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. Sent into bat, Punjab were bowled out for 101 as Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three scalps each. PBKS, however, recovered in excellent fashion to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 and confirm their place in the final.

In case rain and other weather conditions impact play in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 4 can be used as a reserve day to complete the match. Every effort will, however, be made to complete the match on the scheduled day itself. A total of 120 minutes of extra time has been allotted for the IPL 2025 final. A minimum of five overs per side need to be bowled for a result in the game.

In case, a result cannot be achieved on the reserve day, a Super Over can be held to determine the winner. However, if even that is not possible, the team that finished higher on the points table after the league stage will be declared the winner. In such a scenario, PBKS will lift the IPL 2025 trophy since they topped the league stage, while RCB finished in second position. Both Punjab and Bengaluru had 19 points each, but PBKS finished above them due to their net run rate.

What is the weather forecast for today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad?

As per AccuWeather, conditions in the evening will remain mainly clear in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, with the temperature in the range of 29 degree Celsius. There is a seven percent probability of precipitation, while the cloud cover is also likely to be low at 18 percent. The humidity level during this phase will be around 57 percent.

If we look at the night weather forecast in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final, AccuWeather’s prediction says that it will continue to remain clear. There is nine percent probability of precipitation and two percent probability of thunderstorms. The cloud cover during this period will remain at 18 percent.

