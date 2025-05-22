Is Sai Sudharsan playing today's GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Sai Sudharsan was not part of the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. He was, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar and Dasun Shanaka.

This is the second consecutive match where the southpaw was not included in the playing XI. In GT's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Sunday, May 18, Sudharsan walked out as the impact sub in the second innings and scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls to help his side chase down the score of 200.

Sudharsan is the current holder of the Orange Cap, with 617 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 157. The left-hander said on Sunday that he had not made too many changes to his technique, but had become stronger mentally, with an emphasis on playing the spinners more confidently.

"Previous games I took chances and got out, but was aware enough to take the right matchups. I started to believe a bit more to be honest, mindset point of view belief has gotten better. Don't think not many changes as a batter but mentally I have gotten better. When I look at the spinners, maybe I can get better at striking them," Sudharsan said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

GT opt to bowl with an eye on securing the top two spots in points table

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill opted to field first in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The 2022 IPL champions made no changes to the side that beat DC by 10 wickets in Delhi.

Having secured the Playoffs spot, GT will look to secure a top-two spot in the points table. They will play their final match of the league phase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, May 25.

LSG, who lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, are eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs race.

