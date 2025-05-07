Is Sam Curran playing today's KRR vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran was omitted from the team's playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The English cricketer's name was missing from CSK's list of impact substitutes as well.
Curran was signed by CSK for ₹2.40 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-arm seamer has bagged just one wicket from five outings at an economy rate of 11.08 this season. With the bat, he has chalked up 114 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 135.71.
The 26-year-old has failed to perform consistently. His standout performance was an explosive 88-run knock off 47 balls against his former team Punjab Kings (PBKS). His heroics went in vain as CSK slumped to a four-wicket defeat.
The Chennai-based side were the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race this season. With just two victories in 11 fixtures, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
Devon Conway replaced Sam Curran in CSK's playing XI for IPL 2025 match against KKR
Sam Curran made way for New Zealand opener Devon Conway in CSK's lineup. The southpaw has featured in three innings this year and has 94 runs to his name at a strike rate of 127.02.
CSK made a couple of more changes to their side, with Urvil Patel replacing Shaik Rasheed and Ravichandran Ashwin returning. KKR won the toss and chose to bat first in the encounter.
Here are the two lineups:
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact subs: Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande
CSK: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS