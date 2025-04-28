Is Sanju Samson playing today's RR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has not been named in his side's IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will be leading the team.

Ad

Samson seemed to have hurt his ribs while playing a shot during RR's game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16. He immediately walked off the field, with a diagnosis showing he had suffered a side strain.

Subsequently, the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the next two contests RR played, against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with his side losing both those games.

Now, in the all-important clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Rajasthan Royals will once again miss the services of their talismanic skipper. In his absence, while Riyan Parag will continue to captain the side, Dhruv Jurel will continue as the wicketkeeper and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the opener.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan Royals need to win all matches from here on to have a chance of making it to the playoffs

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Currently ninth in the points table, Rajasthan Royals have only four points to their name with two wins and seven losses in IPL 2025 so far. They have now lost five matches on the trot, with the defeat against Delhi Capitals coming in a Super Over. They will now need to win all their remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs.

As far as the upcoming game against GT is concerned, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur. The hosts have made two changes, with Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh Charak coming in for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande, respectively. For the Gujarat Titans, Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat makes his IPL debut, coming in place of Sherfane Rutherford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More