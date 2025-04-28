Is Sanju Samson playing today's RR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has not been named in his side's IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will be leading the team.
Samson seemed to have hurt his ribs while playing a shot during RR's game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16. He immediately walked off the field, with a diagnosis showing he had suffered a side strain.
Subsequently, the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the next two contests RR played, against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with his side losing both those games.
Now, in the all-important clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Rajasthan Royals will once again miss the services of their talismanic skipper. In his absence, while Riyan Parag will continue to captain the side, Dhruv Jurel will continue as the wicketkeeper and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the opener.
Rajasthan Royals need to win all matches from here on to have a chance of making it to the playoffs
Currently ninth in the points table, Rajasthan Royals have only four points to their name with two wins and seven losses in IPL 2025 so far. They have now lost five matches on the trot, with the defeat against Delhi Capitals coming in a Super Over. They will now need to win all their remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs.
As far as the upcoming game against GT is concerned, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur. The hosts have made two changes, with Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh Charak coming in for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande, respectively. For the Gujarat Titans, Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat makes his IPL debut, coming in place of Sherfane Rutherford.
