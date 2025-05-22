Is Shardul Thakur playing today's GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur is not a part of their playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams are playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.
It has been a poor season for LSG, who are already eliminated from the playoffs race. They have lost all of their last four games and will hope to finish the season on a positive note.
Shardul Thakur has been dropped for this game and has not been included in the impact substitute list as well for this match. He came in as an impact sub in their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Lucknow Super Giants XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O'Rourke.
GT Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka.
Shardul Thakur is LSG's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025
All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been among the key players for LSG in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He is their second-highest wicket-taker so far and has bagged 13 wickets from ten matches at an average of 28.84 and an economy rate of 11.02.
In their previous game against SRH, he came in as an impact sub and picked up the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, returning with figures of 1/39 from his four overs. Shardul has not gotten enough opportunities to bat, scoring only 18 runs from five innings.
Despite being their second-highest wicket-taker, the all-rounder will not feature in their game against the Gujarat Titans. With LSG already eliminated, the team will be keen to give an opportunity to and try out some of their other players who have been on the bench.
