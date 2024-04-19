Is Shardul Thakur playing today's LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

Shardul Thakur has been left out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI for their game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 19). Fit again Deepak Chahar has replaced Thakur after missing out on the last two games.

Thakur returned wicketless in the last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, respectively. The speedster, though, bowled an economical over against MI to bring the Super Kings back into the game.

Meanwhile, Chahar has scalped four wickets in as many outings in IPL 2024 so far. The medium pacer, though, is yet to bag a single wicket against LSG in two matches.

Apart from Thakur, Daryl Mitchell made way for Moeen Ali, who scalped a four-wicket haul against LSG last year.

At the toss, the Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"Two changes. Mo comes in for Mitchell, Deepak comes in for Shardul."

LSG opt to bowl against CSK in IPL 2024 clash

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first against CSK in the IPL on Friday. They made a solitary change as Matt Henry replaced Shamar Joseph, who proved expensive during their loss against the Knight Riders in their last outing.

At the toss, Rahul said:

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew hasn't been a big factor. Hopefully. it stays good for 40 overs. We would like to know what we are chasing. The pitches have been relaid here. Each time you play, it can be different."

He continued:

"Just one change. Joseph is out, Matt Henry comes in."

Defending champions CSK are currently placed third in the points table with four wins in the first six games. They are coming off the back of consecutive wins over KKR and MI.

On the other hand, Lucknow are fifth with three wins in six games. They lost their last two games against Delhi Capitals and KKR by six and eight wickets, respectively. Thus, they would be keen to return to winning ways.

Playing XIs:

