Is Shardul Thakur playing today’s MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Shardul Thakur has been benched as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed their XI at the toss ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Fit again, Mayank Yadav has replaced Shardul in the lineup.

The bowling change came after Shardul managed just one wicket in his last three IPL 2025 outings. He, however, has scalped 12 wickets in nine games this season.

On the other hand, Mayank is known for his express pace, especially his ability to cloak 150 kmph consistently. The 22-year-old has seven wickets in four IPL games at an economy rate of 6.98. The Super Giants retained him ahead of the 2025 mega auction for a whopping INR 11 crore.

Confirming the only change for Lucknow, Pant said (via Cricbuzz):

“One change. Shardul is out and Mayank Yadav is in.”

LSG elect to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 match

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 away fixture. Justifying his decision, the wicketkeeper-batter said:

“We are bowling first. In a day game, you want to utilize the surface.”

On the other hand, MI made a couple of changes as Mitchell Santner and Vignesh Puthur made way for Karn Sharma and Corbin Bosch, respectively.

Mumbai are on a roll after registering four consecutive wins in their last four games. They will be keen to continue their winning streak in their attempt to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side are currently fifth in the points table with five victories in nine games.

Like MI, LSG also have five wins in nine games but are placed sixth due to a poor net run rate. They lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their last outing. The Super Giants will be keen to return to winning ways against MI, whom they have defeated in six out of seven meetings, including a 12-run victory earlier this season.

Follow the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

