Is Tim David playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David is unavailable for today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. David hurt himself while fielding in the team's 42-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on May 23. He did come out bat later though.

The Australian cricketer was fielding near the boundary in the game against SRH when he suffered an injury. Ishan Kishan slammed a full toss from Yash Dayal behind square and David ran towards the fine leg boundary. He managed to stop the ball, but started limping immediately after that. The 29-year-old went off the field after that and was replaced by Jacob Bethell.

The right-handed batter came out to bat at No. 8 as RCB were set to chase an imposing total of 232. He, was, however, dismissed for one off five balls, caught at long-on by Heinrich Klaasen off Eshan Malinga's bowling. Bengaluru were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs, losing the match by 42 runs.

Despite the loss, Bengaluru still have a chance of finishing in the top two in the IPL 2025 points table and sealing a place in Qualifier 1. RCB have 17 points from 13 matches and if they beat LSG on Tuesday, they will be confirmed of a finish in the top two. On the other hand, if they go down to LSG, Bengaluru will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator in Mullanpur.

Tim David stats in IPL 2025

In nine innings in IPL 2025, David has scored 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14. The right-handed batter has played a few impressive cameos for the franchise in the T20 league.

He was Player of the Match for his 50* off 26 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on April 18, a knock which featured five fours and three sixes. David also contributed 32 off 18 in a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru and 37* off 20 deliveries against Delhi Capitals (DC) in another home game.

In his overall IPL career, the Singapore-born cricketer has featured in 50 matches. In 44 innings, he has scored 846 runs at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of 173.36, with one half-century to his name.

