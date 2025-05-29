Is Tim David playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David is not part of the team for today’s IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The Australian cricketer missed also RCB’s previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27.

David hurt himself during a fielding effort in RCB’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on May 23. The 29-year-old was fielding near the ropes when Ishan Kishan hit a full toss from Yash Dayal behind square. David sprinted towards the fine leg boundary and stopped the ball, but started hobbling immediately. The Aussie walked off the field and was replaced by Jacob Bethell.

David did come out to bat at No. 8 after RCB were set a huge target of 232 by SRH. The right-handed batter struggled and was dismissed for one off five balls, caught at long-on off Eshan Malinga’s bowling. While David missed RCB’s last league game against LSG in Lucknow, his absence wasn’t felt as Bengaluru chased down 228 in 18.4 overs.

Tim David performance with the bat in IPL 2025

David has batted nine times in IPL 2025 and has scored 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14. He has been not out on six occasions. The hard-hitting batter has chipped in with a few quick-fire knocks at the death.

The 29-year-old bagged the Player of the Match for his scintillating 50* off 26 balls against PBKS in Bengaluru on April 18, slamming five fours and three sixes. He also chipped in with rapid 30s against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru and against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue.

Overall, the right-handed batter has featured in exactly 50 IPL matches. In 44 innings, he has scored 846 runs at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of 173.36, with one fifty to his name. In his T20 career, the batter has notched up 5,339 runs in 281 matches at a strike rate of 160.76, with 18 half-centuries.

