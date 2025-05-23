Is Travis Head playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Travis Head will be opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is hosting the RCB vs SRH contest.

Notably, Head tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the side's clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH head coach, Daniel Vettori hinted that the southpaw might recover and return for the next game.

In the pre-game press conference, SRH bowling coach James Franklin had confirmed that Head has tested negative. He said (via The Hindu):

“As far as I’m aware, he’s declared fit and ready to go for selection."

Along with Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar and Jaydev Unadkat have been included in SRH's XI for this game.

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Impact subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

Travis Head scored a century against RCB in IPL 2024

In their IPL 2024 clash against RCB, SRH registered their highest-ever total of 287. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head stitched together a terrific 108-run stand in just 8.1 overs.

Then, Head joined hands with Heinrich Klaasen (67) to dominate the RCB bowling attack. The southpaw went on to smash 102 off 41 balls, with nine sixes and eight fours to put the side in the front seat.

Abdul Samad (37*) and Aiden Markram (32*) were the significant contributors in the back-end as the Sunrisers posted a sensational total on the board.

Although RCB got a fine start with Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (62), their middle-order fumbled under pressure. Dinesh Karthik (83) played a spectacular knock, but RCB fell short by 25 runs. Interestingly, the franchise also posted their highest total of 262 in the process. Pat Cummins took three wickets for SRH.

