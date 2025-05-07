Is Urvil Patel playing today’s KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Urvil Patel is making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. Patel, who was brought in as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Vansh Bedi, replaced Sam Curran in the XI.
At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said (via Cricbuzz):
“Conway and Urvil Patel come in for Rasheed and Curran.”
Urvil Patel made headlines for his exploits with the bat for Baroda in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-hander amassed 315 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 229.92, including two centuries.
During the tournament, the 26-year-old smashed the fastest T20 century by an Indian, achieving the landmark in 28 balls, hitting 11 sixes and seven fours in the process. He was previously with the Gujarat Titans (GT) but didn’t make his IPL debut.
Overall, Patel has 1162 runs in 47 T20s at a strike rate of 170.38, including two tons and four half-centuries. The Mehsana-born player also has three centuries in 21 List-A innings.
KKR opt to bat against CSK in the IPL 2025 match
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the 36-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):
“We will bat first. Looks a good wicket. Last two games we batted first and did really well. We want to put runs on the board and defend it.”
After beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just one run, the defending champions KKR must win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. On this, Rahane said:
“That's important is taking one game at a time. Not thinking much about the future. Lots of learnings from the previous match, guys are looking forward to this game. You are bound to lose close games, but you need to be confident. If there's a chance, we will try to give our best.”
The Knight Riders made a forced change as Venkatesh Iyer sustained an injury. Manish Pandey has replaced him in the playing XI.
