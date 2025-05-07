Is Urvil Patel playing today’s KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Urvil Patel is making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. Patel, who was brought in as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Vansh Bedi, replaced Sam Curran in the XI.

Ad

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said (via Cricbuzz):

“Conway and Urvil Patel come in for Rasheed and Curran.”

Urvil Patel made headlines for his exploits with the bat for Baroda in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-hander amassed 315 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 229.92, including two centuries.

During the tournament, the 26-year-old smashed the fastest T20 century by an Indian, achieving the landmark in 28 balls, hitting 11 sixes and seven fours in the process. He was previously with the Gujarat Titans (GT) but didn’t make his IPL debut.

Ad

Trending

Overall, Patel has 1162 runs in 47 T20s at a strike rate of 170.38, including two tons and four half-centuries. The Mehsana-born player also has three centuries in 21 List-A innings.

KKR opt to bat against CSK in the IPL 2025 match

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the 36-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

“We will bat first. Looks a good wicket. Last two games we batted first and did really well. We want to put runs on the board and defend it.”

After beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just one run, the defending champions KKR must win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. On this, Rahane said:

“That's important is taking one game at a time. Not thinking much about the future. Lots of learnings from the previous match, guys are looking forward to this game. You are bound to lose close games, but you need to be confident. If there's a chance, we will try to give our best.”

Ad

The Knight Riders made a forced change as Venkatesh Iyer sustained an injury. Manish Pandey has replaced him in the playing XI.

Follow the KKR vs CSK IPL live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More