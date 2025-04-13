Is Wanindu Hasaranga playing today's RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest against his former franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The clash will be underway soon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13, marking the first match at the venue this season.

Hasaranga was not available for selection in RR's loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. On that occasion, RR skipper Sanju Samson had mentioned that the Sri Lankan international was not in contention because of personal reasons, and was replaced by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. However, he did confirm his availability ahead of the clash against RCB.

“Hasaranga has returned, he came back yesterday evening. He had gone home due to some personal reasons. He is now available for selection for tomorrow's game,” Samson had said during the pre-match press conference (via India Today).

Hasaranga has been pivotal in RR's bowling department so far. He was not part of the team's season opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but picked up six wickets in the next three matches, including a brilliant four-wicket haul against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati.

Who does Wanindu Hasaranga replace in the RR playing XI against RCB in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson confirmed Hasaranga's return to the playing XI, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi making way. RR have not made any additional changes, while RCB also head into the clash with the same combination after their loss to DC in the previous contest.

"We don't mind batting first now! But yes, looks a good wicket. We have a good record here, and we love playing in front of our home crowd! We have a proud team, we have a settled unit, so we will back ourselves. We have Wanindu Hasaranga back playing today for Fazalhaq Farooqi," Samson said at the toss.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. This is the first time since the season opener that RCB will be chasing in the IPL 2025.

