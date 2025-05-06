Is Washington Sundar playing today's MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

By Tejas Rathi
Modified May 06, 2025 19:44 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar is not included in GT's XI in their clash against MI (Image via Getty)

Washington Sundar has been dropped from the Gujarat Titans' (GT) playing XI for their IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 6. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the MI vs GT contest.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan has come in place of Sundar for this game. The decision might have been taken considering the Wankhede surface has more purchase for pacers than spinners.

In terms of performances, Washington Sundar has bagged four wickets and scored 85 runs this season. The southpaw produced his best knock of 49 off 29 to help the Titans win by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Arshad has secured three wickets in five appearances at an economy of 10.36 this term.

GT Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford.

Shubman Gill confident with the team's bowling attack ahead of MI vs GT game

GT captain Shubman Gill appeared confident of his side's bowling options. He also revealed that Kagiso Rabada joined the squad after serving a suspension due to recreational drug use, but needed some more practice sessions to be match fit. He said:

"We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options."
Notably, it is a crucial game for both sides, with the winning team going top of the points table. Currently, MI are positioned third, with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.274, while GT also have the same number of points but with a net run rate of +0.867.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are first and second in the points table with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
