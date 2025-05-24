Is Yuzvendra Chahal playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal does not feature in the playing XI or the impact sub list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are eyeing a top two spot after GT and RCB lost their recent matches.

Chahal featured in PBKS' previous clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the same venue on May 18 following the tournament's resumption. He had conceded 30 runs without taking a wicket off his full quota of four overs during the contest.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer had mentioned that both Australian players Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis have made their way back into the playing XI after missing the clash against RR. However, Chahal's absence, or the reason behind it, was not specified, and only came to notice when the team sheets were released.

"It's definitely happy faces around right from the team owners and management with the Q coming in. Personally I am not satisfied yet. Everyone has chipped in at the right time which gives us confidence. Job is half done, important we stay in the present and seize every opportunity we get. Inglis and Stoinis comes back in," Iyer said after DC won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It remains to be seen what has kept Chahal out of the contest against DC. If it is an injury, illness or a niggle, PBKS would hope that he is fit in time for the business end of the tournament.

Chahal had battled a shoulder injury earlier in the tournament to feature in the historic clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur, where PBKS defended 111 runs. The wrist spinner was also the player of the match for his figures of 4-28.

"I think we have to give a lot of credit for tonight to Chahal because we actually put the pressure on him this week. He hurt his shoulder in that last game," PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting had said during the post match press conference (via India Today).

In the absence of Chahal, PBKS' spin department is solely led by Harpreet Brar. The left-arm tweaker has been in fine form, and picked up 3-22 in the recent clash against RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2025

The prolific spinner has not been at his lethal best in IPL 2025 so far. Barring match-winning spells against KKR and CSK, where he picked up four wickets each, there have been a lot of dry spells.

Chahal did not start the season for his new franchise on a merry note, picking up only one wicket in his first four matches. He has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 9.57, as PBKS hope his form improves in the all-important playoffs.

