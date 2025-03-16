"It is exciting to be back with KL" - DC batter keen to reunite with KL Rahul in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair is keen to reunite with his old teammate KL Rahul in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 33-year-old opened up about how the duo shared a great friendship from their early days in their playing career.

The two have played together for Karnataka in domestic cricket. The duo has also shared the dressing room during their stints at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Nair told the media (via The Times of India):

“It is exciting to be back with KL (Rahul). We have played together since the very first day. He has done well in the IPL for the last few seasons, and I am very happy to be back with him.”

Both the players would be keen to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Nair also expressed his delight at joining DC and backed Axar Patel to deliver as their new captain. On this, he said:

“I am really happy to be back at the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to join the side and to play with everyone. I will treat the game as important as the last one. I didn’t change much at all, I just trusted the process and kept it going throughout the tournament and that’s what was planned for this season.”

“Axar has been around for a long time now and he is going to be a great captain. He is someone who knows all the facets of the game and understands everyone’s situation and roles. He will be versatile like he always is, and I am looking forward to meeting him and learning a lot,” he added.

“Plan will be to replicate past success” – Karun Nair keen to continue his blistering form in IPL 2025

Karun Nair said he was looking forward to continuing his purple patch with the bat after a breakthrough season in domestic cricket. He said in the same interaction:

“The plan will be to replicate the past success we had domestically here for the Delhi Capitals and hope that Delhi can win its first title.”

Nair further said that he had added a few shots to his game and built the confidence required to deliver in IPL:

“I will find my process, my rhythm as soon as I can and will try to start well early, then get better as the tournament goes on. The only thing that I have done is play according to the situation, added a few shots, and build the confidence to execute them when needed. I also now try to stay relaxed.”

Nair emerged as the leading runscorer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter amassed 779 runs in eight innings, including five tons. The Vidarbha batter also scored 255 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 177.08, including three fifties in this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is also coming on the back of three centuries in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, DC will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against LSG in Vizag on Monday, March 24.

