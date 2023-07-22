Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu claimed that there was no misunderstanding between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni during the IPL 2022 season.

Dhoni had announced that he had passed on the captaincy to Jadeja at the start of the campaign in 2022. However, the all-rounder could win just two out of the eight games as skipper before Dhoni became captain again. Many felt that this had caused problems between the two players.

Speaking in an interview on Behindwoods TV, here's what Ambati Rayudu had to say about MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja:

"I don't think Jaddu was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark.

"He took a break because he wanted a mental break from what was happening. There was no misunderstanding, it was just gossip in the media."

Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after IPL 2023 win

With ten runs needed off the final two deliveries, Jadeja smashed Mohit Sharma for a six and a four to help CSK win their fifth IPL title in the 2023 edition. The moment became special for fans as Dhoni lifted Jadeja during the celebrations and Ambati Rayudu feels that's what their bond is all about.

On this, Rayudu stated:

"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year.

"That's a testament to how CSK is that it keeps its family together. I hope Mahi bhai leads the team in the next season. Till the time he wants to play, he should lead the team."

Dhoni had hinted to CSK fans after the final that he would try his best to come back as a player for the next season of the IPL.