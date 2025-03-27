“It really kicks you into gear” - RCB teammate opens up on the 'aura' of Virat Kohli in the nets ahead of IPL 2025 clash against CSK

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli makes team training and intense process, which then helps them in the long run. Hazlewood was bought by RCB during the mega auction in November 2024 for ₹12.5 crore.

The 34-year-old paceman praised the former RCB captain's training regime, saying he had an "aura about him" when he was out in the middle.

“You might show up to training feeling a bit flat, just going through the motions. But when you look down and see him 22 yards away, it really kicks you into gear. Training becomes a battle. Especially in the middle, he definitely has that aura about him," Hazlewood said on RCB Bold Diaries.

Hazlewood noted that he respected what Kohli had achieved in the game. He also said that the 36-year-old right-handed batter was still an important wicket in any format of the game.

“I fully respect what he’s done in the game and what he’s still doing now. He’s a huge wicket for us in any format. He’s scored a lot of hundreds against us in all formats, so in the nets, he really pushes you. By the time you finish, you feel ready for the game," Hazlewood said.

RCB bank on Hazlewood's experience to beat CSK on Friday

RCB will rely on Hazlewood to strike early with the new ball against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, March 28. The lanky Aussie paceman set the tone for RCB by removing Quinton de Kock in the opening over of his side's IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His match up against the in-form Rachin Ravindra could set the tone for the match between the arch-rivals.

Hazlewood is also one of the few players to have played for both RCB and CSK in the IPL. He was part of the Chennai-based team when the latter won their fourth IPL title in the UAE in 2021. Hazlewood took 11 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.37 in that season.

He was bought by RCB in the 2022 IPL auction and claimed 20 wickets for the franchise in his first season. After a below-par second season in 2023, he was released by and went unsold during the IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season of the tournament.

