“It’s not about one guy” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s subtle statement on RCB after going top of the IPL 2025 table

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a subtle remark on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they moved to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table. It was a result of their six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 27.
Manjrekar said RCB have found the winning formula with different players stepping up in each game. They have won seven out of their 10 games and are at 14 points, right on top of the table.
The former cricketer highlighted that it has not been about 'one guy' in the team, as they have had six different men who have won the 'Player of the Match' (POTM) award in their seven wins.
"RCB have finally found the winning formula. It’s not about one guy in the team. 7 wins, 6 different players’ of the match! 👏👏👏 #IPLOnJioStar," he wrote on his X (Twitter) handle.
In their opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Krunal Pandya had bagged the POTM award, followed by skipper Rajat Patidar in the next two wins against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).
In their win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), opener Phil Salt bagged the POTM while star batter Virat Kohli took the award in their win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In their loss against PBKS at home, Tim David was the POTM.
Their win against RR at home saw pacer Josh Hazlewood bag the award while Krunal Pandya once again won the POTM in their recent victory over DC.
Krunal Pandya's all-round brilliance helps RCB move to top of the table
All-rounder Krunal Pandya had his day out in their win over DC on Sunday, which took RCB to the top of the table. Bowling first, they restricted Delhi to 162/8. Krunal bowled a brilliant spell, where he was not only economical but also bagged the key wicket of Faf Du Plessis, returning with figures of 1/28 from four overs.
In the chase, RCB were under serious pressure at one stage, having lost three wickets with just 26 runs on the board. However, Krunal chose the perfect moment to display his prowess with the bat. The left-hander played a match-winning knock, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 47 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 155.32.
He was involved in a vital 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli (51), playing a massive role in the middle when the chips were down, showcasing his experience and abilities as an all-rounder.
