"It is sort of obvious that they will have to win all of their remaining matches" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's playoff qualification scenario

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has outlined a possible scenario where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could qualify for the playoffs. The defending champions will have to win all of their remaining matches and hope other results to go their way to enter the top four.

A distinct advantage that the MS Dhoni-led side have is their handsome net run-rate. A massive 92-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) pushed their net run rate into positive. The +0.028 figure is the highest among the sides that are below the playoff spots.

Noting that the defending champions will have to win all three of their remaining matches to reach 14 points, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"It is sort of obvious that they will have to win all of their remaining matches."

Chopra added:

"The net run rate is good, it is on the positive side of things, so it will keep improving as long as they are winning."

CSK began the tournament with four straight defeats, which eventually led to CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the captaincy and handing over the reigns to MS Dhoni, who has led the team to two wins in three matches so far.

"If RR beat DC tonight, it can be assumed that three spots are taken" - Aakash Chopra

Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs following a crucial win yesterday. With the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) sitting comfortably with 16 points, the top three spots are likely taken for the playoffs, leaving only the fourth spot up for grabs.

Six franchises, including CSK, are currently embroiled in a tight scrap for the final spot for the playoffs, with RCB currently occupying the fourth spot. Stating that CSK's qualification hopes will end if any of those other five franchises reach the 16-point mark, Chopra said:

"If RR beat DC tonight, it can be assumed that three spots are taken. That only leaves the fourth position on the table. Then PBKS must defeat RCB and SRH should lose against KKR. That gives PBKS and KKR 12 points."

He concluded:

"DC should also win against PBKS then, taking them to 12 points. RCB then has to lose again to GT, getting them stuck on 14. Now, if CSK defeat RR in their last match they also reach 14 points."

Chopra concluded:

"None of the other teams like PBKS and DC can reach 16 points, otherwise it will be curtains for them."

The four-time champions have three games remaining in the tournament against MI, GT and RR. They will next face their arch-rivals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12 (Thursday).

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava