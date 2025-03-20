"It turns out to be mental torture" - Former India batter heaps praise on Hardik Pandya's resilience ahead of IPL 2025

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Pandya will lead the Mumbai Indians this time around as well after returning to the franchise in 2024 as captain.

However, Mumbai finished last in the 2024 season and Hardik Pandya faced extreme criticism and 'torture' from the crowd, who constantly booed him as well. Meanwhile, as Pandya returns for the 2025 season, he now has two ICC trophies, having played key roles in India's triumphs at the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Kaif expressed that his journey from being booed to helping India win two ICC trophies is worth a biopic or a documentary. Despite all the criticism and everything happening around him, the all-rounder made a strong comeback.

Kaif posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he spoke about Pandya and praised him for his resilience.

"He kept that pain to himself and went forward, and that has been Hardik Pandya's comeback story. It was a bad journey. Fans booed him, and people wrote him off. As a player mein apko bata sakta hu, beizatti...apman ke saath aage barna, use sehna, sabse gehra zakham hota hai (As a player, moving forward with insults hurts deeply). A player never forgets that. You can drop him, but being insulted wasn't a good sign. It turns out to be mental torture for the player. Mental torture—that is what happened to Hardik," he said. (via Hindustan Times)

Kaif also added that Hardik Pandya fought like a lion despite everything and said that his journey should be an example for players to fight against all odds.

"Despite all, he played in the T20 World Cup, where he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen in the final. Then, in the Champions Trophy, he scored sixes against Zampa. He performed with the bat and ball, fighting fiercely like a lion. If there is ever a biopic on him, then the last seven months should be an example for players of how to fight against all odds, stay calm, trust your strengths and make a comeback," he stated.

The IPL 2025 will begin on March 22 while Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in their opening game on March 23.

Mohammad Kaif believes Hardik Pandya will return strongly in IPL 2025

The former cricketer also believes that Hardik Pandya will make a strong comeback in IPL 2025 and will lead Mumbai Indians to the playoffs.

"Watch out for Hardik in IPL 2025. Mumbai will be back in the top 4; that's a guarantee. Fans will support him again, and Rohit Sharma will give him the backing. While going through his worst phase, he went on to win two trophies for India. It wasn't easy, but he fought back, so hats off," he said.

As Mumbai aim to bounce back from the horror of a season last year, Pandya will have a massive to play both with the bat and the ball and as the captain of the side as well. Mumbai are among the most successful franchises in IPL history with five titles to their name.

