'It was love at first sight with Suresh Raina,' says former CSK star Matthew Hayden 

Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden celebrate a wicket for CSK

Former Chennai Super Kings star batsman Matthew Hayden named Suresh Raina as a 'brother from another mother' and spoke highly of the southpaw's character.

In an Instagram Live session with CSK and Rupha Ramani, Hayden spoke about his relationship with Suresh Raina and the time he's enjoyed alongside the Indian batsman in the IPL.

"It's almost love at first sight with Suresh Raina. I always felt he had a great connection to Chennai (CSK). I felt he's so welcoming, he's a sweet human being, he's got a great heart," Hayden said.

Wish you a very happy birthday buddy @HaydosTweets 🎂

May you be blessed with lots of happiness and joy! Have a blasting celebration today brother! pic.twitter.com/bDqvG1OV5L — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2018

Hayden, who played for CSK for three seasons from IPL 2008 to IPL 2010 also praised Raina's timing of the cricket ball.

"He's a great father, he's happily married. His kids are the centre of his life, and he's a big name talent. As a cricketer, I don't think anyone's hit a sweet cricket ball than Suresh. I just love hanging out with Suresh," he added.

Hayden praises CSK captain, MS Dhoni's humility

The burly former Australian opener played three seasons of the IPL for CSK and scored 1107 runs from 32 matches at a strike rate of 137.51. Having made his IPL debut under Dhoni, Hayden also shared his opinion on his bond and friendship with his former CSK captain.

We are culturally different but there's loyalty, respect, honesty and integrity. A common focus is on work ethic and making someone better. Good players win matches, but great players make other players better. MS (Dhoni) makes every around him better because of his humility and candidness. He doesn't waste words. It's nice to be around him," the former CSK opener said.

One of the best ever openers in Australian cricket history, Hayden retired from all forms of cricket in 2012. Since then, he's served as a pundit and a commentator across various forms of the game.

As for IPL 2020 and the long-awaited return to the cricket field for Dhoni, CSK fans will need to wait a bit longer after BCCI recently announced the postponement of IPL until further notice.