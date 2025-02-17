“It won’t be long before he overtakes me” - Former RCB star’s massive claim on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently expressed surprise at overtaking the legendary MS Dhoni in T20 runs. However, Karthik backed Dhoni to overtake him when the 2025 IPL season begins on March 22.

In the recently concluded SA20, Karthik surpassed Dhoni (7,432 runs) to reach 7,537 runs. Yet, Dhoni will be back playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL season, with a chance to leapfrog Karthik in T20 runs. Meanwhile, Karthik will be the batting coach for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Talking about the same in a media interaction on Sunday, February 16, Karthik said [via India Today]:

"It's great to know that I overtook Dhoni, but it won't be long before he overtakes me. It really wouldn't trouble me much. I am happy for him to keep that record as the highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper - I don't even know what exactly it is. It's okay, it's nice to know, but it's not something that I crave or really want."

He added:

"I played a lot of my cricket wanting to play for India. And when I retired from the IPL and playing in India six months ago... I think that was most important - trying to play for the country and doing well. I have never been someone who has been fascinated by records, probably because I don't have great records. I don't know," Karthik, who shone for RCB even in the twilight of his IPL career."

Karthik's T20 numbers read 7,537 runs in 412 matches at an average of 27.01 and a strike rate of 136.66. Meanwhile, Dhoni has scored 7,432 runs in 391 T20 games at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 135.64.

Dinesh Karthik struggled in his maiden stint at the SA20

Despite overtaking MS Dhoni in T20 runs, Dinesh Karthik endured a disappointing maiden SA20 season. Playing for the Paarl Royals, the 39-year-old scored only 130 runs at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 121.49 in 11 games.

However, even with Karthik's struggles, the Royals finished second on the points table with seven wins in 10 outings. However, they struggled in the playoffs, losing to MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, respectively, to miss out on final qualification.

Eventually, MI Cape Town won their first SA20 title, crushing Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs in the summit clash.

