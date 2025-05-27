“Jab main chota tha, toh unko dekhne aata tha Aligarh” - Dhruv Jurel shares interesting story about his flatmate amid IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel shared an interesting story about his flatmate Rinku Singh during the IPL 2025 season. Jureal appeared in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, where he revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter was his flatmate and the two stayed together in Greater Noida to this day.

Ad

The wickektkeeper further shared that when he was younger, he would go to Aligarh to watch Rinku play.

"We are flatmates. Hum Greater Noida mai ek sath hi rehte hai. Jab mai chota tha, toh unko dekhne aata tha Aligarh, match dekhne. Bohot class khelte hai kya batting karte hai aur ab sath rehte hai. Very genuine hearted person. (We are flatmates. We stay together in Greater Noida. When I was small, I used to go to Aligarh to watch his matches. I was like he is a very class players and bats well and now we stay together. Very genuine hearted person)," he said.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip of the same posted by Ranveer Allahbadia on his Instagram handle:

Ad

Dhruv Jurel's IPL 2025 performance

Dhurv Jurel, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. He made his debut in 2023 with RR and played his third season with them in 2025.

Rajasthan had a disappointing season and failed to make the playoffs this year. They won just four out of their 14 matches, suffering ten defeats and gathering eight points to finish ninth on the points table.

Ad

Dhruv Jurel, however, had his best IPL season with the bat so far. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter scored 333 runs from 13 innings at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 156.33 with two half-centuries.

Dhruv Jurel was among the players retained by Rajasthan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Overall, he has played 42 matches in the league and has 680 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 153.84 with four half-centuries.

He has also played four Tests and as many T20Is for India so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More