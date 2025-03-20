"Jab tak woh khel rahe hai tab tak aapko aisa hi milega" - LSG mentor on MS Dhoni's legacy ahead of IPL 2025

  • home icon
By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 17:44 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni will be playing in the IPL this year - Source: Getty

Zaheer Khan, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s mentor, recently opened up on former India wicketkeeper-batter and skipper MS Dhoni's legacy in the Indian Premier League. The 46-year-old was answering questions from the media ahead of LSG's first match of the season.

When asked about the possibility of a sea of yellow engulfing LSG's home venue in Lucknow when they play Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Zaheer had the following to say:

"Dekhiye jabtak MS Dhoni khelenge tabhi Tak Aisa hi hoga. Dekhiye woh jo aapko Jo lagaav hai, pyaar hai, woh hona bhi chaiye. Toh jab tak woh khel rahe hai tab tak aapko aisa hi milega (See as long as MS Dhoni is playing it will be like that. The love and the affection that is present should be there. So, as long as he plays, it will remain the same)"
Take a look at the video of the same below:

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing at home against Chennai Super Kings in April

Fans swarmed the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium the last time CSK and LSG played against each other - Source: Getty
Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 14, at the BRSABV Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow. Head to head, the two teams have squared off five times since LSG's introduction back in 2022. Lucknow have won thrice, with CSK winning only once and one match ending in no result due to rain.

Ahead of the 2025 season, LSG made some reinforcements by releasing their skipper KL Rahul and acquiring Rishabh Pant in the mega auction in Jeddah last year for a record breaking sum of ₹27 crore. Pant was also appointed the skipper of the side ahead of the season while MS Dhoni will be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter for CSK this season.

