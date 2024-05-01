"Jadeja is a scam when it comes to T20" - Fans blast CSK all-rounder for falling cheaply against PBKS in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a forgettable outing with the bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

The 35-year-old walked into bat at No.4 with CSK at 65/2 in the ninth over but lasted for only four deliveries. Jadeja played all around a leg spinner from Rahul Chahar to be trapped LBW for only two runs.

It reduced CSK to 70/3 in 9.5 overs after they started with an opening partnership of 64. Jadeja has struggled to accelerate throughout the ongoing IPL, with a dismal strike rate of 129.26 in 10 outings.

The veteran all-rounder has struck only two maximums in 123 balls, leaving fans on Twitter furious, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up after the IPL.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued to express their disappointment with Jadeja's inept batting with one of them saying:

"Actually Jadeja in LOIs only total waste. Treating him as all rounder is the main issue. Should have played him @ 8 - then easy to judge & get replaced."

"And more worrying signs for t20wc indian side is that Jadeja is currently passing through a worst form,Sorry but m kb se bol raha hu Jadeja is not a specialist t20 player ek example de do mujhe jab jadeja ne T20WCs m match jitaya ho, He is lethal for ODI & Tests," a fan tweeted.

"Great BCCI jadeja test bowler selected for T20 worldcup," said a fan.

CSK scratch and claw to 162/7 in 20 overs

CSK struggled for most of their batting innings on a slow and turning Chepauk wicket against PBKS to finish at 162/7 in 20 overs.

After a solid start by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane, the CSK batters were undone by the spin twins, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar. The duo combined for figures of 4/33 in eight overs to stall CSK's momentum.

However, skipper Gaikwad held firm and finished with a 48-ball 62 to help CSK post a par score on the board. The encounter is massive for both teams and their playoff chances.

While CSK had won five of their nine matches entering this contest, PBKS won three out of nine.

Incidentally, PBKS had won the previous four meetings with CSK, including a final-ball thriller last season in Chennai.

