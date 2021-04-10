"Jai-Veeru are back!"- Fans ecstatic to see MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in CSK yellow

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are back in competitive cricket action with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
The duo have been the heartbeat of CSK ever since the inaugural edition of the IPL and fans are absolutely over the moon to see their heroes back in yellow. CSK did have an underwhelming season last year, but with Suresh Raina back in their ranks, they will be confident of putting up a better show.
Fans on Twitter react to seeing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in the CSK yellow
Watching MS Dhoni play is a sight worth beholding and to have Suresh Raina back with him is just the icing on the cake for CSK fans. They took to Twitter to express their excitement and this is what they had to say:
As far as DC are concerned, there are quite a few things to look forward to from their camp. Most importantly, they have a new skipper in Rishabh Pant for this IPL season as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out with a shoulder injury that he sustained on national duty.
With the Proteas duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still in quarantine, the England pairing of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran will be making their IPL debut for DC. This could be a tricky game for them as Rabada and Nortje were among their premier bowlers last season.
Nevertheless, the toss of the coin fell in the DC skipper's favour, and Pant put MS Dhoni and his men in to bat first. With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally being a chasing ground, CSK will need to put a daunting total on the board.
Suresh Raina has been a prolific run-scorer for CSK over the years and his form will be crucial to CSK's hopes of posting a huge score on the board. What MS Dhoni has to offer for CSK will also be intriguing to see as he approaches the twilight of his career.