"Jai-Veeru are back!"- Fans ecstatic to see MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in CSK yellow

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are back in competitive cricket action with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The duo have been the heartbeat of CSK ever since the inaugural edition of the IPL and fans are absolutely over the moon to see their heroes back in yellow. CSK did have an underwhelming season last year, but with Suresh Raina back in their ranks, they will be confident of putting up a better show.

Fans on Twitter react to seeing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in the CSK yellow

Watching MS Dhoni play is a sight worth beholding and to have Suresh Raina back with him is just the icing on the cake for CSK fans. They took to Twitter to express their excitement and this is what they had to say:

Typical #CSK team. Bat all the way down to 11 and at least 6 bowling options. Looking forward to seeing Dhoni and Raina play together again. #Yellove — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2021

Hey girl, my love for you is deeper than CSK's batting depth. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2021

Story of the say to start with: no place for Steve Smith in #DC’s playing XI. In the spotlight will be Suresh Raina, back with CSK, and Ravindra Jadeja, back from injury — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2021

Memories bring back memories bring back these two! 😍



Fill the replies with some #Yellove if you are excited to see the Dhoni-Raina duo on the field together again!#CSKvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gnl4rGohvU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

All the talks around Dhoni and others, but I would be genuinely happy to see Raina in full flow. Man used to be our soul. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2021

Waiting for Raina Dhoni combo 🔥#WelcomeDhoni | ICONIC MSD RETURNS pic.twitter.com/OhKxE15vB3 — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Today's wishlist :



Dhoni/Raina anyone of them to perform really well 🤞💛 pic.twitter.com/mo6UbdnHhr — Achhu🐣 (@Achhyuthaa) April 10, 2021

As far as DC are concerned, there are quite a few things to look forward to from their camp. Most importantly, they have a new skipper in Rishabh Pant for this IPL season as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out with a shoulder injury that he sustained on national duty.

With the Proteas duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still in quarantine, the England pairing of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran will be making their IPL debut for DC. This could be a tricky game for them as Rabada and Nortje were among their premier bowlers last season.

Nevertheless, the toss of the coin fell in the DC skipper's favour, and Pant put MS Dhoni and his men in to bat first. With the Wankhede Stadium traditionally being a chasing ground, CSK will need to put a daunting total on the board.

Suresh Raina has been a prolific run-scorer for CSK over the years and his form will be crucial to CSK's hopes of posting a huge score on the board. What MS Dhoni has to offer for CSK will also be intriguing to see as he approaches the twilight of his career.