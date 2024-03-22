Jasprit Bumrah joins MI camp ahead of IPL 2024

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp on Friday (March 22) to commence preparations for IPL 2024. The stalwart was last seen on the field during the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamshala earlier this month.

He played a crucial role in India winning the 5-match series by a 4-1 margin. Bumrah picked up 19 wickets on mostly unresponsive pitches for pacers across four matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the series. He was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi to manage his workload.

After taking a mini break following the hectic Test series, Jasprit Bumrah has linked up with the Mumbai Indians contingent today to play in IPL 2024. He shared a couple of pictures on his X handle to give fans an update about his arrival in the MI camp. You can watch the post below:

The Mumbai franchise also shared a video on their X handle to welcome Bumrah ahead of IPL 2024. You can watch the clip below:

"It is nearly impossible for a fast bowler to bowl that spell"- Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah's stand-out performance in Test series against England

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational bowling performance in the 5-match Test series against England. He singled out the pacer's spell in the Vizag Test and said it was an incredible performance considering the conditions.

"That Bumrah spell at Vizag was unreal. On a flat pitch and 35-36 degrees, it is nearly impossible for a fast bowler to bowl that spell. And then comes Bumrah, who gets the ball to reverse both sides and brings the team into the game. I have never seen any fast bowler in India bowled the way he has bowled and got us those wickets," Rohit Sharma said in an interview with team45ro.

Both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action when MI begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24.