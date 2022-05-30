Jay Shah announces prize money of ₹1.25 crores for curators and groundsmen of the six IPL 2022 venues

Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced a prize money of ₹1.25 crores for the curators and the groundsmen of the six venues that hosted IPL 2022.

The 33-year-old termed the groundsmen and curators the 'unsung heroes' of the tournament and lauded their efforts in conducting a wonderful tournament. In a tweet, he wrote:

"I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season."

Jay Shah declares ₹25 lakhs each for the four venues in Maharashtra and ₹12.5 lakhs each for the knockout venues

Jay Shah further announced that the prize money would be split into ₹25 lakhs each for the four venues in Maharashtra, i.e., the CCI-Brabourne Stadium, the Wankhede Stadium, the DY Patil Sports Academy and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

21 of the league stage matches were hosted at the Wankhede Stadium this year while the DY Patil Sports Academy and the CCI-Brabourne Stadium hosted 20 and 16 games, respectively. 13 matches were played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

₹12.5 lakhs each were announced for the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kolkata hosted the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator games while Ahmedabad staged Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2022 final.

In his second tweet, Jay Shah wrote:

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium."

Shah earlier congratulated the Gujarat Titans (GT) on winning their maiden IPL title. The new team managed to make a mark in their debut season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and the able guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra.

The BCCI secretary was present at the final of IPL 2022 and presented the winner's cheque to Hardik along with BCCI's president Sourav Ganguly.

