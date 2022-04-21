"Jordan will take over from Bravo" - Carlos Brathwaite on the all-rounder's future at CSK

West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite believes Chris Jordan could be the perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the coming years.

With Bravo aging (38 y.o.), the Super Kings will want to groom someone who will take the baton forward. Ever since Bravo joined CSK in 2011, he has been an integral part of the squad, making significant contributions to their overall success.

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar Did CSK really expect to get something different from Chris Jordan in the IPL? He has the worst Economy rate ever in the IPL in the last four overs with a min of 110 balls bowled. Very poor selection from CSK. Hope they realise it soon. #IPL Did CSK really expect to get something different from Chris Jordan in the IPL? He has the worst Economy rate ever in the IPL in the last four overs with a min of 110 balls bowled. Very poor selection from CSK. Hope they realise it soon. #IPL

Brathwaite feels Jordan has the capabilities to perform a role similar to that of the CSK legend. While the English all-rounder hasn't had a great start, Braithwaite stated that Chennai should give him a long rope considering the future.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the 33-year-old West Indian said:

"On the basis of the last game, the general consensus will be yes. But if you are looking at the long-term future of CSK then Jordan will take over from Bravo. On the basis of that, they will be looking to give him a long rope."

Jordan has managed to scalp only two wickets so far in four matches this season. He has also been expensive, going at a rate of 10.52 runs per over.

With an important tie slated for Thursday against Mumbai Indians, the CSK management will be on their toes to strengthen their bowling attack. When asked whether Dwayne Pretorius should replace Jordan, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Most likely that will happen but they have also got some local bowlers to choose from. They have got Asif, Tushar Deshpande and they have got Hangargekar as well. So they could go local as well as some of the other franchises are doing."

Incidentally, Tushar started for the defending champions this season but has been expensive before he was left out. Meanwhile, KM Asif and young Rajvardhan Hangargekar are waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

"Surely a long-term option" - Sanjay Manjrekar on CSK's Maheesh Theekshana

21y 255d - Maheesh Theekshana v RCB, 2022

22y 6d - Rohit Sharma v MI, 2009

#IPL2022 Youngest off spinner to take a four-wicket haul in IPL:21y 255d - Maheesh Theekshana v RCB, 202222y 6d - Rohit Sharma v MI, 2009 Youngest off spinner to take a four-wicket haul in IPL:21y 255d - Maheesh Theekshana v RCB, 202222y 6d - Rohit Sharma v MI, 2009#IPL2022

While Chennai fared poorly in the auction earlier this year, the addition of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has reaped dividends. The 21-year-old spinner has proved his caliber by picking up six wickets in three games.

Manjrekar believes the Islanders can certainly serve the franchise in the years to come. He added:

"Lots to like about him. he is a replica of Ajanta Mendis, who took international cricket by storm. So these kinds of bowlers who bowl straight, so any cross-batted shots is a potential wicket for such bowlers. So, yes, surely a long-term option."

Theekshana will hope to continue the good work as Ravindra Jadeja and Co. look to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs.

Edited by Aditya Singh