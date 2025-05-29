Josh Hazlewood dismisses in-form Josh Inglis for just 4 to leave hosts reeling in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Josh Hazlewood made an immediate impact as he returned for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the all-important IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match is going on in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. After removing skipper Shreyas Iyer, Hazlewood dismissed Josh Inglis for just four runs off seven deliveries to leave Punjab reeling at 38/4 inside the powerplay.
The dismissal came in the sixth over of PBKS’ innings. Hazlewood bowled a short delivery to his Aussie teammate, and Inglis was surprised by the extra bouncer. The right-hander pulled the ball, but with no control. The ball went up high in the sky towards the long leg, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed a regulation catch.
Watch the video below:
Josh Hazlewood is playing his first game since April 27. He missed several games due to a shoulder injury. The speedster scalped 18 wickets in his 10 games ahead of the playoffs.
PBKS lose half their side for 50 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs RCB
A clinical bowling display from RCB helped them dominate the table toppers PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Apart from Hazlewood, Yash Dayal got rid of opener Priyansh Arya and middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera for 7 (5) and 8 (10), respectively. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 18 (10).
At the time of writing, Punjab were 52/5 after seven overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh at the crease.
The two teams are facing each other for the third time this season. PBKS beat RCB by five wickets in a 14-over game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the Royal Challengers defeated the Kings by seven wickets in Mullanpur.
The winner of this game will book their place in the IPL 2025 final. The losing team will play the winner of the Eliminator (Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians) in Qualifier 2, another chance to reach the summit clash. Neither RCB nor PBKS have won an IPL trophy.
