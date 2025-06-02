Josh Inglis slams Jasprit Bumrah for 4,6,4,6 in 20-over over during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Josh Inglis went all guns blazing against Mumbai Indians (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed the speedster for 20 runs in a single over with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Inglis began the carnage with the bat in the fifth over PBKS run chase. The Aussie made his intentions clear as he welcomed Bumrah in the over with a boundary towards the wide of mid-wicket. The right-hander failed to read a slower ball before depositing the third delivery high over long-on for a maximum. He then finished the over with a four and a six towards square and deep third, respectively, off the last two deliveries.

Watch the video below:

Josh Inglis has been impressive with the bat for Punjab in IPL 2025, amassing 201 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 158.27, with the best score of 73. The Punjab-based franchise had bought him for INR 2.6 crore at the mega auction.

Hardik Pandya dismisses Josh Inglis against the run of play in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

MI captain Hardik Pandya dismissed Josh Inglis against the run of play in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for 38 off 21 deliveries, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow to leave his side in a spot of bother in a 200+ chase. His innings comprised two sixes and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 72/3 after eight overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

Invited to bat first, five-time champions MI put up 203/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma top-scored with identical 44 off 26 and 29 deliveries, respectively. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and Naman Dhir looked exceptional for their 38 (24) and 37 (18), respectively, towards the beginning and end of the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, returning with figures of 2/41, while four different bowlers scalped one wicket apiece.

Follow the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

